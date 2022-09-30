Erdoğan meets with presidents of Kyrgyzstan and TRNC

30 Sep. 11:35

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with the leaders of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar.

Separate meetings of the heads of state took place after the opening ceremony of the IV World Nomad Games in İznik. Erdoğan also held talks with Kazakh parliament speaker Yerlan Koshanov.

On September 29, the IV World Nomad Games started in Türkiye. Athletes compete in wrestling, equestrianism and archery. More than 3,000 representatives from 102 countries will take part in the Games.