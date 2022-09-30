EC proposes to impose price cap on all Russian gas

30 Sep. 11:55

The European Commission proposes to impose a price cap for all gas from Russia, and price corridors with suppliers may also be introduced, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said before an extraordinary council of EU Energy Ministers.

"We must propose a price limit for all Russian gas, both pipeline and LNG, and with partners with whom we can negotiate, we must discuss price corridors", she said.

According to Simson, the EC is also ready to develop a price limit at the European level for natural gas, which is used to generate electricity. "However, we must remember that the result cannot be an increase in demand for gas", she said.