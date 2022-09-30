New thermal power plant to be built in Semey

30 Sep. 12:20

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, ordered the construction of a new thermal power plant in Semey.

At present, the infrastructure of the city is worn out. In summer there is no hot water in the houses, in winter there is no heating, the old thermal power plant heavily pollutes the air. "It's time to finally solve these problems. Therefore, I instruct the government, together with the akimat, to consider the issue of building a modern thermal power plant in Semey and modernization of the infrastructure", Tokayev said during a trip to the region.

Let us note that residents of Semey have been without heating in the dead of winter many times. Interruptions happen bacause of an increasing workload on boiler houses built back in the 80s.