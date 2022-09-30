Tourism wants Turkish authorities to solve problem with Mir card

30 Sep. 13:30

Tourism expects the Turkish authorities to solve the problem with the Mir card, otherwise it will negatively affect the interest of Russians in the country's resorts, Rıza Sonmez, head of the Association of Tourists and Businessmen of Kemer said.

He reminded that Russian-Turkish commercial relations are a matter of national scale and importance. According to him, this problem is not reflected in the placement sector yet, but it requires an urgent solution.

"There is a picture that will negatively affect the preferences of Russians in the coming season. The tourist environment is based on comfort and trust. Tourists do not want to go on vacation in a country where they are pushed into insecurity", Sonmez was quoted by Aydınlık.