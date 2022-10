30 Sep. 13:58

The Norwegian government has decided to tighten control on the border with Russia, it is possible to impose a ban on entry for Russians, the Kingdom's Ministry of Justice said on Friday.

"If necessary, we will quickly close the border, changes can happen in the shortest possible time", Norwegian Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl said.

Storskog is the only border checkpoint on Norway's border with Russia, the department reminded.