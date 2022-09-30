NATO Secretary General and German Chancellor discuss damage to Nord Stream

30 Sep. 14:50

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was announced by the head of the North Atlantic Alliance himself.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine and damage to the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. "We support NATO's ongoing investigations and increased vigilance", Stoltenberg said.

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of September 30, NATO Secretary General would make a statement to the press.