30 Sep. 15:50

In August 2022, exports from Turkey to Russia increased by 2,1 times (from $451 million to $949 million) compared to August 2021, Turkish Statistical Institute reported.

According to experts, this is a record growth amid anti-Russian sanctions, TASS reports.

As noted, Russia ranks first among importers to Turkey now. Last month, the Russian Federation delivered goods worth almost $6.3 billion.