Five ships to deliver corn, wheat to Spain, Italy, Tunisia

3 Oct. 13:40

Five bulkers carrying over 116,000 tonnes of wheat and corn departed from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, having been cleared by the Joint Coordination Center, the United Nations said in a statement.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reports that five vessels left Ukrainian ports today carrying a total of 116,123 metric tonnes of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the JCC said.

MV Lila II (32,700 tonnes of corn), MV Sann Tro (26,500 tonnes of wheat) and MV Raeda (24,000 tonnes of wheat) are destined for Spain, while MV Rizabey is carrying 22,923 tonnes of wheat to Italy, and MV Doga K will bring 10,000 tonnes of wheat to Tunisia.

Once the grain reaches its designation, it may be processed and sent to other countries, the JCC said.

"As of 2 October, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 5,760,967 metric tonnes. A total of 534 voyages (281 inbound and 253 outbound) have been enabled so far," the JCC said.