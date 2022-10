3 Oct. 15:20

The Fifth World Nomad Games will be held in Kazakhstan.

The relay of the World Nomad Games was taken over by Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Dauren Abaev from Turkish Minister of Youth and Sport Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu.

The Fifth World Nomad Games will be held in 2024.

Kyrgyzstan hosted the first, second and third editions of the games in 2014, 2016 and 2018. This year the even was held in Turkey.