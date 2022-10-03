Richest Russians hit with losses of $93.6 bln - report

3 Oct. 16:40

Russia’s richest businessmen have seen their wealth thin out by $93.6 bln year-to-date. Renova Group founder Viktor Vekselberg tops the list with his fortune plunging by $11.2 bln to $7.24 bln as of September 1, 2022, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Severstal’s Chairman of the Board Alexey Mordashov saw his fortune shrink by $9.8 bln to $19.1 bln year-to-date. Novatek shareholder Gennady Timchenko lost $9.66 bln ending up with $12.8 bln. Vladimir Lisin, NLMK’s Board Chairman has seen his capital diminish by $9.1 bln to $18.9 bln.

Evraz shareholder Roman Abramovich lost $8.3 bln to $9.7 bln as of September 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, ex-PhosAgro Board Member Andrey Guryev scaled up his wealth by $1.6 bln to $9.5 bln. Wildberries CEO Tatiana Bakalchuk saw her fortune rise by $198 mln to $5.8 bln, and USM shareholder Andrey Skoch increased his capital by $172 mln to $5.6 bln.