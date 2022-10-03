Sweden reports resumption of gas leak at Nord Stream 2

3 Oct. 17:00

The gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has resumed, according to a statement the Swedish Coast Guard issued on Monday.

"The predictions - based on an on-going discussion with North Stream - stated earlier that the leaks could possibly cease on Sunday. Those predictions can therefore be said to apply to the larger one, originating from Nord Stream 1. The smaller one from Nord Stream 2 is instead slightly larger than yesterday," the Coast guard said, adding that the smaller leak was approximately 30 meters in diameter.

The Coast Guard also said that it is taking the necessary precautions as part of an environmental rescue operation as there is a risk that gas release may continue for some time.

Earlier on Monday, Gazprom announced that the pressure in the pipelines had stabilized and gas leaks at the damaged areas of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 had stopped.