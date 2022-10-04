Azerbaijani army positions come under Armenian fire once again

4 Oct. 9:40

Armenian Armed Forces subjected the positions of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar and Tovuz directions in the evening of October 3 and during the early hours of October 4, according to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, units of the Armenian Armed Forces, located in the direction of Subatan, Yukhari Shorja and Istisu settlements of Basarkechar district, Chinarli and Kolagir of Tovuzgalin district using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction Zivel, Zeylik and Istisu settlements of Kalbajar district, Aghdam and Garalar settlements of Tovuz district.

The units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures.

All responsibility for the purposeful aggravation of the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia, Ministry of Defense stated.