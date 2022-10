4 Oct. 10:00

Russia introduces special economic measures against the operator of the Katharina underground gas storage (UGS) in Germany, according to the decree approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Sanctions are imposed on Erdgasspeicher Peissen GmbH, a joint venture created in 2009 on a parity basis by Gazprom Export and VNG AG.

The available active capacity of the gas storage is about 520 mln cubic meters at present.