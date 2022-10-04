Russia and Turkey discussing gas supply arrangements

4 Oct. 10:20

Russia and Turkey are negotiating Russian gas supplies, but not because of deferred payments, but because of the price, a source in Ankara said, commenting on the reports.



"We are discussing not a delay, but the price, because earlier the contracts were based on the European stock exchange quotes, the price was high. Now the conditions have changed, as you know, an agreement has been reached on partial gas deliveries and payment in rubles," RIA Novosti cited the source as saying.



The source stressed that there are no complications when it comes to the talks, "everything is based on the trust and attitude" of the heads of state.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Turkish officials have asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara’s payments due for natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter, as Turkey seeks to mitigate economic damage from higher energy prices.