Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan boost trade with Russia by $1.75 bln

4 Oct. 11:00

Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan scaled up their trade with Russia by $1.75 bln over seven months of this year, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) says in its Telegram channel.

"These countries increased trade with Russia by $1.75 bln, which is associated with refocusing of its export and import flows, including to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) market, by virtue of evolved trade and economic constraints," EEC said.

"Armenia had the largest increase in trade with EAEU countries, including Russia. The EAEU’s specific weight in the cost volume of its trade moved up in January-July 2022 by 2.7 percentage points year-on-year to 34.6," the Commission noted.

Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan accounted for 45% of mutual trade of the Eurasian Economic Union, EEC added.