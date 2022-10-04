U.S. preparing new sanctions against Iran

4 Oct. 11:40

The United States will impose new sanctions against Iranian officials, whom Washington considers involved in violence against protesters this week, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday.

"I remain gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding their equal rights and basic human dignity," Biden said in a statement, published on the White House website.

"This week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors. We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely," the U.S. President added.

"The United States is making it easier for Iranians to access the Internet, including through facilitating greater access to secure, outside platforms and services. The United States is also holding accountable Iranian officials and entities, such as the Morality Police, that are responsible for employing violence to suppress civil society," the statement reads.