Iranian diplomat blames Ukrainian conflict on U.S. and NATO

4 Oct. 13:15

Tehran regrets the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, adding that the situation was the result of provocative actions by the US-led NATO.

"Unfortunately, the flame of the war in Ukraine, ignited by the US-led NATO’s provocative actions, is still burning, while efforts to ease tensions and contain the conflict have so far failed to work due to the actions of parties interested in continuing the crisis," Kanaani pointed out, as cited on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any measures that may be taken to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and it has always expressed readiness to help and facilitate the process," Kanaani noted. "The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that all provocative actions that could undermine peace, stability and calm should be avoided," he added.