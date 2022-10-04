Yerevan expects CSTO leaving Armenia

4 Oct. 14:30

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, who will leave for Moscow on an official visit on October 9, will discuss there the issues related to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

"I will discuss issues related to the CSTO, and issues related to the Armenia-Russia mutual aid agreement," Simonyan told reporters at the NA Tuesday.

When asked "Can it be time [for Armenia] to leave the CSTO?", the NA speaker said: "You know what? Let me not answer that question because it is very possible that the CSTO, in general, will make a decision to leave Armenia because that organization does not give a proper response."

"I remain of the same opinion that we [i.e., Armenia] should think for a long time and figure out. But at the same time, this is not a game for us to make quick, drastic moves without understanding what we are going to do next and what will follow it. But the fact that yes, there is a problem is clear. I will talk about that and I will insist on my statements that I made on the air of Public Television," Simonyan added.