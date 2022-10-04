Libya's PM hails hydrocarbons deals with Türkiye

4 Oct. 15:30

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh on Monday hailed recent deals signed between his country and Türkiye allowing for oil and gas exploration in Libya and its Mediterranean waters.

Dbeibeh said on Twitter that his country was pleased to receive a delegation from Türkiye and “to sign several agreements that serve the higher interests of the Libyan people.”

He also noted that Ankara and Tripoli are aligned to mobilize the international support needed to hold elections in the country. “Welcome to those who want the friendship of our people and respect the unity of our country. Not those who support war, division and extension,” the PM added.