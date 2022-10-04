UK says Royal Navy ship in North Sea for pipeline protection

4 Oct. 16:15

Britain has sent a Royal Navy ship to patrol the North Sea, as Western allies try to increase protection for undersea pipelines and cables after blasts ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the defense ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense said a navy frigate, reportedly HMS Somerset, is in the North Sea, working with the Norwegian navy “to reassure those working near the gas pipelines.”

It comes after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace joined a crisis meeting of northern European nations on Monday to discuss co-ordinating security responses, including increased maritime presence.