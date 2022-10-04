Iran advises Biden to think about U.S. human rights background

4 Oct. 17:00

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani advised U.S. President Joe Biden to ponder the human rights background of his own country.

Kan’ani said that for the years, people in the world have been witnessing the true and unmasked face of American human rights manifested in Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Syria, and even in the U.S.

"It would have been better if Mr. Joe Biden thought a little about his country's human rights record before making humanitarian gestures," he said, adding that "though hypocrisy doesn't require thought."

"The U.S. president would have been better concerned about numerous sanctions - termed as unprecedented and crippling by the U.S. government - against the Iranians, that imposing them against any nation is considered “a quintessential example of committing crimes against humanity," the spokesman underlined.