5 Oct. 9:00

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, have discussed a peace treaty in a phone conversation, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the interlocutors exchanged views on the development of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty" the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"The sides agreed to continue discussions aimed at establishing stability and security in the South Caucasus," TASS cited the statement as saying.