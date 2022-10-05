Baku: Yerevan refuses to disclose mass graves of Azerbaijani military

5 Oct. 10:40

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has made a post in connection with a mass grave discovered in the Edilli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district.

"Mass grave of tortured/killed Azerbaijani militaries by Armenia during the 1st war identified in Edilli village. Edilli was used as concentration camp for Azerbaijani hostages by Armenia. 4000 Azerbaijani militaries/civilians remain missing. Armenia refuses to provide mass grave locations," he wrote.

Head of the medical forensics department of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Nurana Huseynova said yesterday that a mass burial was found in Adilli village of Khojavand district of Azerbaijan. Burial with the remains of 12 people was discovered. Items found near the remains suggest they were servicemen.