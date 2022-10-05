Russia fully committed to statement on preventing nuclear war - MFA

5 Oct. 11:20

Russia is fully committed to the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War, director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for arms nonproliferation and control Vladimir Yermakov said in a statement that was read out at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly First Committee on Tuesday.

"We regard continued commitment by all five nuclear-weapon states to the idea of preventing a nuclear war between countries possessing nuclear weapons, which was enshrined in the January joint statement by the leaders of nuclear-weapon states, as one of the most important objectives in this context," Yermakov said in the statement. "Russia is fully committed to it."