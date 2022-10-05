Azerbaijan's Military Prosecutor's Office initiates criminal case over mass graves in Khojavand

5 Oct. 11:40

The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case over mass graves discovered in the Edilli village of Khojavand district, under articles 115.4, 120.2.1, 120.2.7, and 120.2.12 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the country's Prosecutor General's Office said.

The investigation established that during the first Karabakh war, the armed formations of the illegal Armenian separatist regime and the Armenian armed forces grossly violated the international humanitarian law principles, including the requirements of Article 17 of the Geneva Convention of August 12, 1949. As many as 25 prisoners of war, presumably Azerbaijani soldiers, were killed and buried by Armenians in the Edilli village of Khojavand district in 1993.

During the investigation in the Edilli village, the remains of seven people were found on February 23-26, 2022, while the remains of 18 people were discovered on September 14-30, 2022. The remains were sent for molecular genetic testing.

Resident of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district Shamsi Shikhaliyev, who was being subjected to various tortures by Armenia from August 28, 1993 to December 14, 1994, was recognized as a witness in the criminal case.

The investigation is currently underway.