Russian Embassy in Iran advises its citizens to stay clear of ongoing mass protests

5 Oct. 12:00

The Russian Embassy in Iran recommends all Russian citizens in the country to refrain from visiting places of mass gatherings and to abstain from taking photo and video recordings, the Russian diplomatic mission to Iran told announced to TASS in a statement on Tuesday.

"We recommend everyone, who just either arrived in Iran or are already in the country to abstain from visiting places of mass gatherings," the statement from the Russian embassy reads.

Russia’s Embassy in Tehran also stated that the current situation in Iran is being stabilized and the Russian side was closely following all security-related issues in the country amid the ongoing unrest.

"We are closely following the situation regarding security in Iran. According to information provided by the Islamic Republic, the situation across the country is being stabilized," the Russian diplomatic mission reported adding that the Embassy’s departments continued operating in a standard mode.