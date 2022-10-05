Azerbaijan National Urban Forum opens in Aghdam

5 Oct. 12:20

Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the “Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda as engines of post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation” has kicked off in Aghdam today in partnership with the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT), the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and with the organizational support of the ADA University.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the Forum.

He noted that Aghdam was destroyed during the years of occupation, not during the first Karabakh war, but after. The only reason Aghdam Juma Mosque was not destroyed is because Armenian used it for observation.

"Now we are facing new challenges but very pleasant challenges to rebuild Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. This month we are planning to inaugurate Zangilan international airport. We plan to restore the city of Lachin by the end of next year," the head of state said.