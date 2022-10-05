EU set to reach agreement on new anti-Russia sanctions proposal on Wednesday

5 Oct. 13:00

European Union governments are set to reach agreement on Wednesday on proposals for new sanctions against Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

EU governments, grouped together as the Council, have been debating an eighth round of sanctions against Russia since last week.

"I trust that before the end of this plenary sitting we will have reached an agreement within the Council and the adoption of the joint proposal put forward by the Commission," Borrell told the European Parliament on Wednesday.