РУС ENG

IAEA chief to visit Kiev, Moscow this week

IAEA chief to visit Kiev, Moscow this week

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will visit Kiev and Moscow later this week, the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Director General Grossi will travel to Kyiv and then to Moscow later this week to continue his consultations aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP [Zaporozhye nuclear power plant] as soon as possible," the IAEA said.

Reuters reported on October 1 that Grossi planned visiting Russia and Ukraine.

220 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos