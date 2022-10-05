Patrushev: there is high level of terrorist threats in Crimea

5 Oct. 14:40

There is a high level of terrorist threats in Crimea against the backdrop of the special military operation in Ukraine, which requires the region to bring its counterterrorism efforts in line with the level of terrorist threats, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

"A number of potentially dangerous facilities [in Crimea] lack physical and technical means of security. I ask regional authorities to immediately eliminate the existing shortcomings," Patrushev said, speaking in Sevastopol at a security meeting on Crimea.

"This work is important due to the high level of sabotage and terrorist threats against the background of the special military operation in Ukraine," he added.

The Security Council Secretary stressed that in Crimea "the number of crimes committed with weapons, ammunition and explosives has increased significantly," so "it is necessary to bring plans to counter terrorism in line with the level of terrorist threats and to improve the effectiveness of the implementation of measures provided for in them."