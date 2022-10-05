PM: Georgia to “fulfil all EU conditions” for granting country candidate status

5 Oct. 15:20

Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili said his government would fulfil all conditions outlined by the European Union for granting the country the membership candidate status.

In his remarks over the matter, Garibashvili noted the government was “engaged and highly motivated” to implement the 12 recommendations “as soon as possible”.

The head of the government also called on the domestic opposition to participate in the parliamentary working groups created for the implementation of the conditions.

"The day after tomorrow I will participate in the EU leaders' summit in Prague. I will have the same message there that we are actively involved in this process, that all doors are open for the opposition parties, and that now the main thing is to ensure their involvement”, Garibashvili said.

On June 24, the European Council granted the membership candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, and said it would be ready to grant the same status to Georgia once the outstanding priorities outlined by the European Commission would be addressed by the Georgian government.