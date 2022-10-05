Kyrgyz parliament speaker tenders resignation

5 Oct. 16:20

Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Talant Mamytov has tendered his resignation.

"I have decided to resign as the speaker. This is my personal decision. I think my colleagues will understand me correctly. The speaker's position is vacant from this day," Mamytov said at a parliament meeting on Wednesday.

He said he decided to resign during the clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 14-17.

Mamytov was elected Kyrgyz parliament speaker on November 4, 2020. He was elected as a parliament member from the Ata Zhurt and Republic - Ata Zhurt parties in 2010-2020.

The Kyrgyz media said that the most probable candidate for parliament speaker is Nurlan Shakiyev from the Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan faction.