TROY payment system able to save Russian tourists from sanctions?

5 Oct. 16:40

The decision on possible use of the Turkish payment system TROY as an alternative to Russia’s Mir may be announced by central banks of Russia and Turkey shortly, a source in Turkish financial circles said on Wednesday, adding that the sides were discussing other ways out of the situation with the suspension of Mir cards in mid-September.

The Turkish newspaper Aydinlik said on Wednesday that Ankara and Moscow were considering the possibility of using the TROY system as an alternative to Mir on Turkish territory, adding that the meeting of the two countries’ central banks that took place on Tuesday in Kazan saw some progress on the issue.

The issue of using the TROY payment system as an alternative to Russian cards has been discussed after sanctions were imposed against Russia.

TROY is the national payment system of Turkey that has been used since 2016. As of the beginning of this year, over 12 mln TROY cards are circulating in the country.