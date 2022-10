6 Oct. 12:00

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday swore in the new ambassador to Russia, Bashar Jaafari, who previously worked as a deputy foreign minister, the SANA news service reported.

"Bashar Jaafari has been sworn in today before President Bashar al-Assad as an ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Russian Federation. Afterward, Assad received Jaafari, gave him relevant instructions and wished success in his mission," the report said.