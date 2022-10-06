Russia’s annual inflation down to 13.49%

6 Oct. 13:40

Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 13.49% from September 27 to August 3 from 13.71% a week earlier, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development says in its price review.

"The moderate price increase was registered over the week from September 27 to October 3, 2022 and totaled 0.07%. In annual terms, inflation continued gearing down to 13.49%," the Ministry said.

The food segment prices gained 0.15% amid seasonal hike for fruits and vegetables. The price increase slowed down to 0.02% for nonfoods. Prices also continued going down in the segment of regulated and tourist prices (minus 0.1%) against the airfare and health resorts’ price drop, the Ministry added.