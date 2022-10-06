Aliyev, Pashinyan and Michel to meet in Brussels in November

6 Oct. 14:45

A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be held in Brussels next month.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a visit to Prague to attend the “European Political Community” Summit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today met with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the agenda of the trilateral meeting scheduled to be held in Brussels next month.

They exchanged views on prospects for Azerbaijan-European Union partnership.