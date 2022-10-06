Russia records 23,045 daily COVID-19 cases

6 Oct. 15:20

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 23,045 over the past day to 21,141,674, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

A day earlier, 23,757 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 2,292 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 7.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 49 regions, while in 28 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 2,480 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,962 over the past day versus 2,512 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,207,418, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,465 over the past day versus 1,632 a day earlier, reaching 1,766,811.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 41,536 over the past day, reaching 20,307,569. A day earlier some 44,694 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 108 over the past day, reaching 387,887. A day earlier 113 COVID-19 deaths were registered.