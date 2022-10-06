Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

6 Oct. 15:45

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains.

Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital late Wednesday after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

He underwent medical exams and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his tests results were normal.

His hospitalization comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years.