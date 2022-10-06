Tbilisi metro stations to be adapted for people with disabilities

6 Oct. 16:15

Tbilisi metro stations will be adapted for people with disabilities with financial support of international organisations including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, mayor Kakha Kaladze said.

Kaladze announced the plans while reviewing recent updates to the infrastructure, such as upgrade and replacement of ventilation systems and power cables, and said the metro network required renovation “in many directions”.

The main goal of the project is to increase the attractiveness of an integrated public transport system, including through adapting certain stations to the needs of people with disabilities”, he said.

The Tbilisi mayor also said a new $25 million project would soon begin to complete the second exit of the Akhmeteli Theatre station in the capital and renovate the above ground infrastructure of 11 stations.