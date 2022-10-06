Russia climbs to 33th spot in FIFA World Ranking

6 Oct. 16:30

The Russian national football team has climbed to 33rd place in the FIFA World Ranking’s ladder, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Thursday.

The Russian national team scored 1,496 points. In the previous version of the ranking the Russians ranked 35th. Nigeria is ahead of Russia with its 1,498. The Austrians are in 34th place (1,492).

Brazil tops the FIFA World Ranking with 1,841 points ahead of the teams from Belgium (2nd place, 1 816 points) and Argentina (3rd place, 1 773).

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Brazil, Belgium and Argentina are: 4th France (1,773 points); 5th England (1,728 points); 6th Italy (1,716); 7th Spain (1,715); 8th the Netherlands (1,694); 9th Portugal (1,676) and 10th Denmark (1,666 points).

On September 24, the Russian squad played a friendly match against the team of Kyrgyzstan (2-1). This game was the first for the Russian team since November 2021.