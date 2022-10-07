Erdogan and Pashinyan hold first talks since 2009

7 Oct. 10:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Thursday to hold the first talks in 13 years between the leaders of the two countries amid a push to establish diplomatic relations.

Erdogan said their talk with Pashinyan was held in a "friendly atmosphere."

“I sincerely believe that we can achieve our goal of full normalization in our region on the basis of good neighborliness,” Erdogan told a televised presser after meeting Pashinyan. “There were certain demands and they were duly conveyed to our special envoys,” he said without elaborating. Foreign ministers of both countries were also instructed to prepare to take steps to forward the normalization process, Erdogan said.