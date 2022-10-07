Meeting of Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation commission to be held in October

7 Oct. 10:20

Azerbaijan and Armenia reaffirmed their adherence to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, thus recognizing each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

This is stated in a statement following the quadripartite meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

Also, the parties confirmed that this will become the basis for the work of the commissions on the delimitation of the border, and their next meeting of the commissions will be held in Brussels at the end of October.