Putin to hold phone talks with Erdogan on Friday

7 Oct. 10:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

When asked if the president’s schedule includes talks with Erdogan on Friday, the spokesman said, "Yes, it does."

Peskov earlier said Putin will hold a series of phone conversations on October 7. The president will work in St. Petersburg on Friday, when he turns 70, and is set to hold an informal meeting with the leaders of the CIS countries.