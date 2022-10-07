Reports on Saakashvili’s "critical" condition "not true" - clinic doctor

7 Oct. 11:40

Clinical director at Vivamedi clinic in Tbilisi where the convicted former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has been undergoing treatment since May, Zurab Chkhaidze, dismissed claims by some opposition politicians over the “extremely poor condition” of his health as “not true”.

In response to claims by members of the United National Movement opposition party that the former president was “on the verge of death” and “unable to speak or move”, Chkhaidze confirmed Saakashvili had a temperature and high blood pressure, with additional checks scheduled to discover the reason.

"Since the patient is from a penitentiary institution, information about his current health should be obtained from the medical department of the penitentiary institution. However, I can definitely say that his condition is not critical," Chkhaidze noted.