Putin and Erdogan hold phone talks

7 Oct. 12:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on Friday during which they discussed the latest events in Ukraine.

"During the talks, issues were discussed facilitating the improvement of relations between Turkey and Russia as well as the latest events [in Ukraine] <...>. President Erdogan confirmed that Turkey was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian issue for the benefit of all sides," the office of the Turkish president told reporters.