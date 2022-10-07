Ilham Aliyev arrives to Saint Petersburg on working visit

7 Oct. 12:40

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Saint Petersburg on a working visit.

The Azerbaijani leader will participate in an informal meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of state at the invitation of the President Russia Vladimir Putin.

The talks on October 7 will be an important stage in preparation for the CIS summit scheduled for next week in Astana. On October 12-14, the capital of Kazakhstan, which chairs the Commonwealth in 2022, will host the CIS summits, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia, as well as the Central Asia-Russia meeting of the heads of state.