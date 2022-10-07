Up to 2,500 people to return to Shusha by end of 2023

7 Oct. 13:20

An employment program for Azerbaijan’s former IDPs who will return to the liberated lands should be worked out, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Shusha District Aydin Karimov said

Karimov made the remark at the Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum on ‘Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda as a Leading Force for Post-Conflict Recovery and Reconstruction’. "We have two tasks ahead of us. To build infrastructure and provide jobs for IDPs, which is more difficult," he noted.

According to the official, by the end of 2023, it’s planned to return up to 2,500 people to Shusha city. "We must already now prepare jobs for these people," Karimov said. "Criteria of working out the employment program should be determined."