FSB foils ISIS terrorist plot in Stavropol

7 Oct. 14:40

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a potential terrorist attack on a transport facility, hatched by members of the ISIS international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, the FSB’s Center for Public Relations said on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service has uncovered and foiled the activities of a clandestine cell of supporters of the international terrorist organization IS, outlawed in Russia, thanks to a set of investigative measures on the territory of the Stavropol Region," the FSB reported.

According to the Federal Security Service, Russian citizens, who were members of the cell, were planning to carry out an act of terrorism at one of the transport infrastructure facilities in the region upon the instructions of foreign emissaries from the IS terrorist organization. The perpetrators were taken into custody in Stavropol while in the process of gearing up for the act of terrorism.

Detectives found components and explosives at the suspects’ places of residence, purchased for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device, and means of clandestine communication. Investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation for an act of terrorism). "The defendants confessed to the crime," the FSB noted. The investigation will continue.