Media tour to Azerbaijan's liberated territories kicks off

The trip of of Azerbaijani media representatives to Fuzuli, Hadrut and Shusha, organized jointly by Azerishig OJSC and the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, has begun.

The media representatives will visit the digital substation and control center in Fuzuli, the Hadrut hub substation and digital control center, and the digital control center in Shusha.

About 30 journalists from various media are taking part in the media tour organized on the occasion of October 20 - the Day of Energy Workers of Azerbaijan.