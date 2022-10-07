Georgia ready to host Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders for peaceful dialogue

7 Oct. 16:00

Georgian foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili said the government was “actively working” with neighbouring countries and partners both in Central Asia and in the European Union to further strengthen its role as a “strong contributor” to peace and energy security in the South Caucasus region.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the first session of the inaugural summit of the European Political Community in Prague, the official stressed that Tbilisi was" ready at any time” to host Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders “for a calm and peaceful dialogue” to ensure regional stability.